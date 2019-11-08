A curfew ordinance of Gillette will be enforced beginning Monday; a bicycle ordinance was passed, and changes for the stop and go light controls on main street were among the items discussed and passed on by the city council last Monday evening during the regular meeting of the group. Too many instances of young people being on the streets at late hours caused the council to resurrect an old curfew ordinance for enforcement, it was reported. Beginning Monday night the fire siren will be blown once at 10 p.m. which will indicate that anyone 16 years old and under is to be off the streets. Violators will be taken to the city hall and their parents will be contacted to come and take them home. Members of the police department asked the cooperation of the parents and minors in observing this ruling.
