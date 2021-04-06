Amax officials said that 39 of the workers who struck against the Belle Ayr mine south of Gillette Jan. 12 had returned to work and 10 new employees had been hired. Mine Superintendent Robert James said the 13 remaining strikers had received notice Thursday that the company was posting their jobs and they were permanently displaced. James said that if any of the 13 men wanted to come back to work, they could apply for the jobs and be given consideration but now would start out as any other new employee. Amax is still hiring.
