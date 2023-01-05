From the Jan. 5, 1938 News Record:
The announcement of a new schedule to go into effect at the municipal skating rink today was announced late last night. The previous schedule has not been convenient for those using the rink, and for this reason a new schedule will be tried. The rink will be open for public use from 6 until 8 or 8:30, depending on the demand. After this time the rink will be used exclusively for hockey purposes. The purpose of the new schedule is to better accommodate school children who are not able to avail themselves of a late hour, but cannot be ready by 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.