County assessor Preston R. Gilstrap held a meeting yesterday afternoon with the deputy assessors who will start work today in the county. Instructions and supplies were given during the meeting. Those who will work in the various districts are Preston R. Gilstrap, one; Howard Spellman in district two; E.E. Burr, three; Harold W. Scott, four; Elmer Thomas, five; Glenn Harrod, six; Clifford Harrod, seven; Leo Sharkey, eight; James H. Roush, nine; W.L. Ferguson, ten; J. Donald Emigh, eleven; and J.L. Bing, twelve. All the deputies attended the meeting. The work will be completed by approximately March 15.
