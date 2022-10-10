From the Oct. 6, 1977 News Record:
Land for a fire station in east Gillette may soon be obtained. The Campbell County Commission has agreed to meet with city officials and the Joint Powers Fire Board to consider a site offered by Noecker Funeral Home in exchange for a piece of county land. "We've got to have some type of protection in that part of town," Commissioner Harry Underwood remarked. And the commissioners indicated they might be interested in trading land if the site were agreeable to city and fire officials.
