From the Oct. 8, 1996 News Record:
Campbell County Memorial Hospital expects to receive $114,226 over the next three years to establish care programs for the elderly in northeast Wyoming. The money is from the Health Care Financing Administration's Rural Health Care Transition Grants Program. Gillette is one of four hospitals in Wyoming getting a total of $154,777 in rural health care grants this first year. The agency this week approved the first year of CCMH's three-year application. Funding for the second and third year are contingent on satisfactory progress made in the first year and availability of money.
