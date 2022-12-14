From the Dec. 11, 1958 News Record:
A holiday was declared at CCHS Tuesday, when classes were cancelled due to a heating system failure. It is reported that the auger was blocked in the coal stoker, leaving the building in the subzero weather. However, by Wednesday morning, the building was warm and classes resumed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.