County Agent Kenneth Meyers is in receipt of several inquiries from fur companies relative to the possibility of securing rabbit skins from this vicinity during the course of the winter and spring. Up until a few years ago, the rabbits of the Plains were killed because of the vast amount of damage that they did to crops. But at present a new commercial value has been placed upon these animals because of a process which makes it possible to convert their hides into felt that is used in the making of hats. Last winter, Wyoming farmers realized a profit of from $12,000 to $15,000 from the sale of rabbit skins. Aside from the monetary returns, the benefit to fields and ranges through the savings in crops was enormous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.