From the Aug. 16, 1977 New Record:
A 22-year-old Gillette man has been found guilty of aggravated assault against a police officer in district court. Roger Hughes, 22, Gillette, has been charged in the incident at the Rusty Nail parking lot on Feb. 22, 1976. The defendant waived his right to a jury trial and the proceedings were heard before Judge Paul T. Liamos Jr. Hughes had been accused of pointing a .38 caliber pistol at former Gillette policeman Rick Liggett. The officer has since joined the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. The trial lasted about 5 1/2 hours before the judge found Hughes guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
