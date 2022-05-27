From an ad: Wild Bill's Market, Call 94. Holiday Specials: Marshmallows, 1 lb. Cello, 29¢. Potato Chips, Regular 49¢ bag, Now 39¢. Fig Bars, Regular 49¢ pkg., Now 43¢. Lunch Meats, were 49¢ lb., now 39¢ lb. (Minced Ham, Spiced Ham, Macaroni and Cheese Pickle and Pimento and Pickled Tongue). Coffee, any brand, 89¢ per pound. Milk, Pet or Carnation, Tall Cans, 4 for 51¢. Potatoes, U.S. No. 1, 10 lb. bag, 49¢. Cigarettes, Any Brand, Reg. Size, Carton, $1.93. Canned Vegetable Special (Peas, Kraut, Kidney Beans, Green Beans, Tomatoes, Corn and Hominy, Assorted — All 303 Cans, 7 for 98¢.
