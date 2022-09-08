From the Sept. 10, 1996 News Record:
Work on Campbell County High School's new South Campus site should begin later this month, already two months behind schedule. Architects told school trustees Monday that various parts of the project are going out for bid. Trustees are expected to award the grading bid Sept. 23, said Bob Dorigo. Work will start immediately — basically getting the land ready, digging the hole for the crawl space, stripping the site and leveling areas for the parking lot and the fields. Rough grading of the site should be done by the end of November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.