If Gillette residents find chuckholes a problem on city streets, they should be able to sympathize with Patrolman Glen Merritt, who accidentally found a super chuckhole on Burma Avenue last week. Merritt was driving north on the road when the left front tire dropped into the hole, estimated to be 6 to 8 feet deep, at the intersection with First Street. The hole was at the site of a sewer and water line excavation dug last fall. City maintenance crews filled the hole the next day.
