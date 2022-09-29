From the Sept. 14, 1997 News Record:
Police busted up a teenage party and ticketed 31 alleged underage drinkers late Friday night, Officer Eric Will said. Also ticketed was the 41-year-old woman who owned the house; her two daughters were among the youth ticketed on suspicion of possessing alcohol. Police wrote Colleen Pool four tickets on suspicion of endangering the welfare of minors by providing the house for them to drink in. A parent looking for her daughter called police to report she believed a party was going on at the house. When police drove by, they saw lots of youth and cars in front of the house, Will said. “When we showed up, we found out it was in fact a party,” he said. Police arrived at the house at about 10:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.