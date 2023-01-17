From the Jan. 22, 1938 News Record:
D.O. Gordon of Thermopolis left Gillette Friday after paying the justice court, $150.00 in fines. His original penalty also called for 60 days in jail, but he was freed from the jail sentence. He was arraigned on Thursday afternoon on the charge of driving while under the influence of liquor and resisting an officer.
