From the Nov. 3, 1977 News Record:
Campbell County has taken its first step toward local control of sanitation matters with the signing of an authorization agreement with the state. The county commissioners yesterday signed the document, which gives county sanitarian Malcolm Crawford the power to inspect and approve wastewater systems for private dwellings. Until now, the plans for such systems had to be submitted to the state Department of Environmental Quality for approval.
