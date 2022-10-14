From the Oct. 6, 1996 News Record:
Policeman Kent Clark, a full-time Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer, is thrilled when one girl asks a question about the DARE program. "Do we graduate?" The sixth graders will graduate after 17 lessons on how to stand up to peer pressure, the harmful effects of drugs, avoiding risky behavior, and how to reduce stress or resolve a disagreement. For the past eight years, police officers and sheriff's deputies have traveled to Campbell County classrooms to encourage students to be drug free. Local governments now spend about $127,000 annually on the DARE program, including the salaries of two full-time and two part-time DARE officers.
