From the Dec. 18, 1996 News Record:
Prosecutor Mike Fuller asked a judge Tuesday to bar a reporter from all court proceedings in the trial of accused kidnapper Darla Rouse. He believed a witness violated a sequestration order by speaking with the reporter. He said Darla Rouse’s mother, Terry Obright, could cause the case to be retried because she sat outside the courtroom Tuesday afternoon and spoke with witnesses who had testified and been released, and with a reporter covering the trial. Defense attorney John Lake agreed he didn’t want witnesses talking with reporters, but said he didn’t think it necessary to bar reporters from a public trial. Arguments took place without the jury present. The jury is not sequestered but has been instructed to avoid media coverage of the trial and not to talk to each other or others about the trial.
