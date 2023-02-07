From the Feb. 9, 1938 News Record:
Merle Canfield was trampled by a team of horses yesterday morning at a shale pit seven miles south of town. He jumped in ahead of the team and grasped their bridles just as they started to run. The accident occurred about 9:45 o’clock yesterday morning. He is a patient in the Gillette hospital. The extent of his injuries is not yet determined.
