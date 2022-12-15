From the Dec. 27, 1977 News Record:
A babysitter has been arrested for child abuse after allegedly hitting a child in the face with a belt or other instrument. Campbell County Sheriff D.B. "Spike" Hladky said Jerry Jerome Dean, 19, formerly of Grand Island, New York, N.Y., was in custody following the incident. He is being held in lieu of $3,000 bond.
