From the Sept. 17, 1996 News Record:
Patience paid off for Gillette bowhunter John Harvey this week. He'll have to remain patient to find out if he made it into the record books. Through the summer, Harvey scouted a large bull moose in the Bighorn Mountains above Buffalo. Sunday, after several days of stalking the animal, he killed it with one shot while it thrashed around in the willows along Poison Creek. The moose's antlers measure more than 51 inches across, a possible world record by Pope and Young standards. But Harvey will have to wait about 60 days before he finds out if it makes the books. "I really don't care if it's a record," said a jubilant Harvey after taking the animal into Trophy Taxidermy. "This is going to hang on my wall. That's what counts."
