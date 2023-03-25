From the March 17, 1938 News Record:
Jimmy Greer, who has been very critically ill for the past three and one-half weeks at the McHenry hospital, was reported to be still in a very serious condition late last night. He was said to be slightly improved over yesterday, but far from being out of danger at the present time. He submitted to an operation for ruptured appendix in February and last Sunday a second operation was necessary. His mother and sister from Texas are still at his bedside.
