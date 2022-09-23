From the Sept. 12, 1974 News Record:
Gillette and Campbell County will be able to adjust and cope with the coming coal development better than two communities facing similar development in Montana, according to a study conducted by the Institute for Social Science Research at the University of Montana in Missoula. A copy of the study was received by the News Record recently in addition to a summary outlining the major conclusions found in the report. The study was conducted by on-the-spot interviews in Gillette and Colstrip and Forsyth, Mont. Three hundred interviews were conducted between October 1973 and May 1974.
