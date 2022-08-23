From the Aug. 28, 1958 News Record:
Huge crowds jammed the streets of Gillette and the county fairgrounds last Saturday, the final day of the Campbell County Fair. An estimated 2,100 persons were treated to a free barbeque at the free mixer day barbeque on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., according to the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce, who sponsored the event. Among the crowd were many tourist families amazed at Gillette’s hospitality. An even larger crowd was present at the county fairgrounds for the Saturday afternoon race program. Many of the businesses in Gillette closed from noon until 3 p.m. so that their employees could attend the barbeque and races.
