From the Aug. 21, 1996 News Record:
A 38-year-old Gillette man who seemed ready at times to jump from the top of a 130-foot grain elevator tower Tuesday held emergency crews at bay for two hours before walking down 13 flights of stairs and surrendering. Farmer’s Co-op workers first saw Harold W. Lincoln, who lives at Gillette’s Sunset Apartments, on top of the Lincoln Street grain elevator tower about 4:20 p.m. The co-op owns the elevator, they said. Employee Bob Glenn said he tried to talk to Lincoln, but turned around “when (Lincoln) started acting funny.” Glenn said Lincoln told him not to come up, and Glenn sent another worker to call police. Police negotiators arrived about 5:20 p.m., but couldn’t get close enough to talk with Lincoln, though he shouted down at them, Det. Rick Lipka said. When negotiators walked up the stairs toward Lincoln, he walked to the edge of the small platform at the tower top and swung himself over the side of the railing. During the two hours Lincoln paced, sat on the railing, stood on crossbeams and spread his arms, and smoked. Later Lincoln made his way down the tower and sat at the curbside until police arrested him on suspicion of criminal trespass. Lincoln never verbally indicated he intended to harm himself. He remained jailed today and was to make an initial appearance on the criminal trespass charge in county court at 1:30 p.m. today.
