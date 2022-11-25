From the Nov. 15, 1977 News Record:
Campbell County Sheriff's deputies are continuing an investigation into a fire that destroyed a new home in Hidden Valley over the weekend. Deputies said Tuesday morning the cause of the fire is still uncertain and that arson has not been ruled out as a possible cause. The fire, which was discovered shortly after midnight Sunday, had fully engulfed the $100,000 home by the time firefighters arrived, according to Fire Warden Bernard Saunders. Only the walls and a portion of the roof remained standing. The home's owner, Andrey Andrews was to move into the home Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.