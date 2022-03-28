For the time of your life, be sure to take in the Donkey Ball game Saturday night at 8 p.m. at the Campbell County high school gymnasium, it was announced from the Gillette chapter of the Future Farmers of America which is sponsoring the event. There'll be everything in trained donkeys up to a talking donkey and they say they're working on that too, the Future Farmers said. Members of the Gillette Lions club are to play the FFA chapter in a game to end all games aboard the rocking backs of the best trained brayers out of Oklahoma. Additional features include a clown donkey and other special novelty numbers during the half time and quarter time, too. Proceeds of the game will benefit the FFA treasury.
