From the March 8, 1938 News Record:
A fire started Saturday morning at the home of Mrs. Emma Walton on the hill in the southwestern residential section while Mrs. Walton was cooking on a kerosene stove. The stove flamed up when a kettle boiled over. She was aided in exterminating the blaze by a man who was putting in coal. The damage consisted principally in blackened walls and burned curtains.
