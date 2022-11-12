From the Nov. 4, 1996 News Record:
A little after 3 a.m. on Oct. 24, Russell Patterson was driving home from Rawhide Mine when someone touched his shoulder. Roger Pfeil, his lover’s husband, had sneaked into the mine parking lot and hidden in the backseat of Patterson’s Chevy Blazer. According to court affidavits filed over the weekend, Patterson was shot four times in the next few minutes, ending with a point-blank shot in his head. Later, his body was buried in his own vehicle under tons of dirt at the mine. Pfeil, 41, was expected in County Court this afternoon for his initial appearance on first-degree murder charges in Patterson’s death. His bond has been set at $500,000. Patterson’s body was found more than a week after the murder. Pfeil’s wife, Linda, told police she’d had an affair with Patterson and when he failed to show up for work for two days, she told them she feared her husband might have harmed him, according to court documents. All three worked together at Rawhide Mine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.