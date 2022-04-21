Dairymen attending the infections abortion discussion meeting at the courthouse Friday, April 12, voted unanimously to cooperate with the Bureau of Animal Industry and the Wyoming Public Health Service to have their herds tested for infectious abortion. Should there be any infected animals found, they agreed to eliminate these animals and to isolate any new animals that are added to the herd, until they have been tested for the disease. "Eliminating dairy animals carrying infectious abortion by cooperating with the Bureau of Animal Industry is one of the two ways to provide milk free from the possibilities of giving undulant fever to those consuming milk," stated Dr. Savage of the Wyoming State Health Department, in his comments to the dairy men. The other method is by pasteurization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.