Figures released today by Robert L. Streeter, project director of the Works Progress Administration for Campbell County, show that nearly a mile and one-half of sidewalks have been constructed to date in the city of Gillette and that an additional 4 miles of sidewalk is planned for construction this fall and next spring and summer. Figures show that there has been 21,000 square feet of residential and business walks constructed and 5,600 square feet of alley crossings and street crossings, making a total of 26,600 square feet or 6,650 lineal feet of four foot walk. There has been 2,400 sacks of cement used, making 362 cubic yards of concrete, or an average of 6.6 sacks of cement to the cubic yard.
