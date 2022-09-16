From the Sept. 18, 1958 News Record:
A right-of-way meeting to discuss the extension of the 4J Road improvement of oil surface to the south of present construction will be held Monday, September 22, at the Pleasantdale clubhouse, it was reported by the board of county commissioners of Campbell County. The purpose of this meeting, which is to begin at 1 p.m., is to obtain easements and discuss all claims for damages on the state secondary project identified as No. S-0300 (2). All landowners and persons living along this area of the 4J Road are invited to attend.
