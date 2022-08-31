From the Aug. 14, 1996 News Record:
"The New Adventure of Bonnie and Clyde" is how James J. Boule described his escape from a Texas jail that ended near the Montana border after he and his girlfriend allegedly kidnapped an elderly couple outside of Gillette Saturday. According to a police affidavit, Boule wrote that phrase on a calendar found in the pickup he and Darla D. Rouse allegedly car-jacked during the abduction. Boule, 23, of Whitehouse, Texas, and Rouse, 19, of LaRue, Texas, remain in jail on $200,000 bonds after a court appearance Tuesday. After his July 26 escape, the two drove north in Rouse's car but ran out of gas, according to the affidavit. They parked in an I-90 rest stop west of Gillette and waited for two days for someone with a pickup truck and a trailer, according to the affidavit. The day before they allegedly kidnapped Rose and Gerald Rockne, ages 69 and 65, at gunpoint, court papers say Boule wrote in his diary: "We are still at the parking area at 4 p.m. today. Darla and I decided f___ life let's just kill the people and take what we want. Nobody is more important than us. Stayed the night in car at parking area." After forcing the Rocknes' into their trailer, the fugitives drove off in the Rocknes' truck, hauling the trailer. They were arrested after Rose Rocknes freed herself enough to move to the door of her moving trailer and, still handcuffed and gagged with tape, jump out of the trailer onto the streets of Buffalo. She told officers she and her husband believed they would be killed, according to the affidavit.
