From the Dec. 11, 1958 News Record:
The Gillette grade school Warriors came through with winning colors Friday night to take the four-team invitational pre-season tournament here by beating Newcastle in the championship round, Coach Ross Howe reported. The Warriors took the first game in the afternoon against Holy Name of Sheridan primarily through the dead-eye shooting of Terry Mapel who scored 21 of the Warriors' 22 points. Gillette won 22-17 over the Sheridan team. Madia made 8 points for high-point scorer with Holy Name.
