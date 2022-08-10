From the Aug. 8, 1996 News Record:
People can sit among the trees, listen to music and browse through handmade items Saturday at the annual Parkfest. The event, which has been offered for 10 years by the Campbell County Parks and Recreation Department, will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cam-plex park. About 50 vendors from five states will offer a variety of handmade goods, said organizer Rick Mansur. Items include art framed in barnwood, wreaths, dolls, stuffed animals, jewelry, Western accessories, beadwork, tole painting, wooden items, portrait drawings, homemade soap, country wood crafts, perpetual calendars, jackets, country crafts, original spice blends, art, hardwood decorative items, kids items, hand-turned wood lamps, floral wall hangings, pottery, ceramics, flower arrangements, models of mining equipment and willow furniture. There also will be food for sale at the park, he said.
