The antelope country of northeastern Wyoming received another big game plug in the latest copy of “Outdoor Life,” in which a party of game hunters that included Eugene Potter of Gillette, pursued the wily pronghorn about 25 miles south of here.The story tells not only of the hundreds of antelope that are in this area, but also of the deer that can be found here.
