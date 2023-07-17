From the July 7, 1938 News Record:
Latest News
- NHSFR results: Third performance
- Land board votes out new member; commissioners to decide on removal
- NHSFR results: Second performance
- Gillette soccer club competes in tournament featuring teams from around the world
- State holding meeting on proposed sage-grouse protections at library Monday
- Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame takes over Rockpile Museum
- Electricity bills could climb 22% for Rocky Mountain Power customers
- Man arrested for felony stalking after calling woman 29 times, trying to get into her home
Most Popular
Articles
- Blotter: Man found unconscious in bathroom later pronounced dead
- The future of the NHSFR in Gillette hinges on a new indoor arena
- Blotter: Inmates accused of throwing away more than $1K in flowers
- Blotter: Girl breaks arm in rollover crash
- Woman arrested for assault after slamming another woman's head into table
- Land board eyes removal of county-appointed member
- Gillette family carries on dreams and businesses of loved one who died of cancer
- Land board votes out new member; commissioners to decide on removal
- Local woman self publishes guide to starting over after loss
- City approves $5.68 million contract for City Pool
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- An American tradition that always should be (14)
- On keeping America the greatest nation (7)
- City approves $5.68 million contract for City Pool (5)
- Mayor lets malicious harms ordinance go into effect without signature (3)
- Celebrating this win (3)
- Tornado hits North Antelope Rochelle Mine; '100%' of workers accounted for (3)
- Commissioners retain local law firm to represent library board (2)
- City asks to dismiss local atheist's $24 million lawsuit, claims governmental immunity (2)
- The 'silent majority' is speaking out (2)
- CCHS grad wins military innovation competition (2)
- Torturing data (2)
- Land board votes out new member; commissioners to decide on removal (2)
- Man allegedly breaks bones in wife's face (2)
- NARM employee thankful to be alive following EF2 twister that hit coal mine (1)
- Man gets life for double murder (1)
- Bus drivers, dispatchers among those recognized for efforts during tornado response (1)
- UW Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority members oppose motions to dismiss (1)
- Powell schools will not adopt Park County GOP resolution (1)
- Three Gillette Wild players drafted in NAHL junior hockey draft (1)
- Teen accidentally shoots bullet through his own hand (1)
- Commissioners reappoint library board chair, pick three new faces for land board (1)
- Gillette's Fourth of July lineup features fun, fireworks and a flyover (1)
- Campbell County's unemployment rate drops to 2.6% (1)
- Lawmakers, health insurance companies at odds (1)
- The future of the NHSFR in Gillette hinges on a new indoor arena (1)
- Library board, director talk ways to fix relationships (1)
- Horoscope July 9 (1)
- CCH prepares more 'realistic’ budget (1)
- Electricity bills could climb 22% for Rocky Mountain Power customers (1)
- Weekend hiking and biking at Red Rocks Trails (1)
- Use your voice and stand up (1)
- GoFundMe created for man who broke leg in NARM tornado (1)
- Rain and cool temperatures welcomed after long stretches of drought (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.