From the Jan. 5, 1938 News Record:
The school officials in cooperation with the city officials are closing Kendrick Avenue and Fourth Street to traffic during school play periods as a precautionary measure against traffic accidents. These two streets will be closed for a half block in each direction from the school building. Chains will be placed across Kendrick Ave. in front of the Baptist and Presbyterian churches and across Fourth St. at the alley in back of the Taylor Motor Co. and at the alley east of the school building. The play periods are from 8-9 a.m., 10:10-10:50 a.m., 12:45-1:15 p.m. and 2:15-3 p.m.
