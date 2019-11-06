At the Isis Theatre Friday evening, “The Arrival of Kitty,’ will be presented under the direction of Miss Kummer and the young folks of the Presbyterian church will play the role. The proceeds of the play will be used towards paying for improvements on the church property. The cast consists of some of the best home talent in the city, and will be worth your while to attend. Keeping within the popular price the admission will be 50¢ for reserved seats, 35¢ for general admission and 25¢ for children. The cast includes Wm. Morrow, Pearl Fordyce, Lawrence Farman, Lyle Wilson, Jessamine Tarver, Tay Butler, Mabel Chaney, Lloyd Fordyce and Margaret Bietel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.