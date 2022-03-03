The Third Annual National High School Oratorical contest of 1940, is to be sponsored by the National Americanism commission which is under the auspices of the American Legion. This contest is open to all high school students who are not beyond their senior year. The subject chosen for this competition is "Benefits of Being an American Citizen." The first prize will be $4,000. Second prize is $1,000 and third prize will be $500. These prizes will be paid in monthly installments by the treasurer of the American Legion. The money is to be used for college education. The student is privileged to attend any college of his own choice. The pamphlet carrying instructions for this contest is available in Room 12.
