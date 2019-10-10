From an ad: A Steak You’ll Enjoy. We don’t believe there is a single man in this town who wouldn’t enjoy sitting down to one of our steaks. Cut from the best quality White face beef, right where the meat is most tender and juiciest, it is a wonderfully good dinner. After Oct. 12th, we will close up Sundays. Place your order Saturday for Sunday dinner. “Quality First” The People’s Market. W.L. Lewis, Prop.
