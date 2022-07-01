From the July 3, 1958 News Record:
The post office announced a new regulation effective July 1, 1958, which will have a basic five-cent charge for all mail which is without or short of the proper amount of postage, E.O. Knapp, acting postmaster, said this week. The new regulation was approved under authority of Public Law 85-371, dated April 9, 1958, and reads in part, "On or after that date (July 1) all unpaid or insufficiently prepaid mail will be rated for the amount of the deficient postage plus a new shortpaid charge of five cents and dispatched for delivery." The fee for returning dead letters and dead first-class parcels to senders will be increased from five cents to 10 cents each, effective July 1, 1958.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.