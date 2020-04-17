Prizes for the winners of first and second places in the recent essay contest, conducted by the study division of the Gillette Woman’s Club, were awarded at yesterday morning’s assembly at the Campbell County High School. First prize of $2.50 went to Donald Lewis, while Marian Morrow was recipient of the $1.25 second prize. Essays were written on the subject “How Education Develops the Power to Think.” The two winning essays will be entered in a statewide competition from which the winning essay will be placed in the national essay contest being sponsored by the International Business Machines Corporation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.