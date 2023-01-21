From the Jan. 14, 1971 News Record:
A Gillette man came close to freezing to death on Wednesday, Jan. 6, after leading city, county and state law officers in a three-hour chase across snow covered prairies south of Gillette in sub-zero temperatures. Kenneth Hutchison, 23, was captured after midnight wearing only a light tee shirt, trousers and low cut shoes. The chase started about 9:30 p.m. in Gillette, according to Gillette police reports, when a patrol car signaled Hutchison to stop because of suspected defective mufflers on his car. Officers approached his stopped car when he suddenly put it in gear and sped away. After a chase through downtown streets the vehicle continued south on 4J Road and Hutchison went as far as the Charles Barkley ranch where he attempted to park his car between two buildings to hide it, and also to ask for some gas. Police arrived shortly to find he had left his car, and an 18-year-old female passenger. His pursuit on foot ended three and a half miles away from the Barkley buildings, and it was felt that another half hour might have been fatal to the young man. He was charged with reckless driving, driving while under suspension and resisting arrest. He was fined $200 and court costs, and given five days jail sentence.
