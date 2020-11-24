That the raising of turkeys is fast becoming one of the big industries in Campbell County is evident when it is considered that this year, a conservative estimate places the number of turkeys that will be shipped from this county at over two carloads with a value in excess of $20,000. Turkeys are bringing a good price this season. There are several things to account for this. In the first place, Wyoming turkeys have gained the reputation as being of extra fine quality and as a result of this, the grand old American bird raised in Wyoming will grace the tables in homes in every state in the Union as the “piece de resistance” for the annual Thanksgiving feast. Texas, the largest turkey producing state in the Union, has a short crop this year. This is another reason why turkeys are bringing a good price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.