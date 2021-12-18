From the Dec. 12, 1974 News Record:
From an ad: Dine and Dance at the American Legion — Coming Jan. 24 — Barbara Mandrell Show. She’s pint-size and pert, yet she can belt an up-tempo number or croon a soft country ballad like no other. In between, she can hold her own on the 5-string guitar, steel guitar, bass and saxophone. Barbara Mandrell is a country stylist who gives a song, and an audience, just the right mixture of zest and warmth. She’s been doing just that since the age of 5 when she learned to read music before she could decipher English. As the youngest member of Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry, Barbara is unique among country greats. And it’s ironic that she should now join the prestigious Opry that is home ground to so many of the performers Barbara grew up admiring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.