From the Jan. 26, 2000 News Record:
Zackhery Smith, 5, has known about 911 since he was 3. And Monday when he had to get emergency help for his mother, he knew exactly what to do. Because of the flu, Zackhery's mother, Melissa Smith, was dehydrated and fainted after she got out of the bathtub Monday about 12:30 p.m. "I felt really dizzy so I thought I better get out in case I do faint," Smith said. But she had just barely got her robe on when she did pass out. Zackhery was the only other person home at the time. "He had been playing in the hall with cars and saw me," she said. Since the family just recently moved to Gillette, they do not have a phone hooked up in their home yet. But Zackhery didn't panic. Instead he walked to his neighbor's home, Donna Phillips, for help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.