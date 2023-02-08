From the Feb. 4, 1960 News Record:
E.A. Littleton of Gillette was one of five Wyoming agents honored with a President's plaque at the annual meeting of the Great Plains Life Insurance company held Monday, Jan. 18, at the Gladstone hotel in Casper. This was the second year in which a citation has been given by the company's president and Littleton has been named both years for the award. Mrs. Littleton accompanied her husband to the meeting.
