From the Sept. 15, 1996 News Record:
Campbell County faces a cash-flow problem. If the county continues to spend at the same level as this summer, it might be forced to borrow money from its "savings" to cover expenses until tax revenues start flowing into county coffers, said Commissioner Les Desavedo. Desavedo called a press conference Friday afternoon to alert taxpayers that the county might have to borrow money. "If we do, I just don't want it to be a surprise," he said. He also said it should serve as a notice to groups who have proposed projects that the county doesn't have excess money. Both of his colleagues on the commission — neither of whom was notified of the press conference — said this weekend that they weren't worried.
