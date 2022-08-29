From the Aug. 26, 1977 News Record:
The odor of curing marijuana has led to the largest single seizure of the substance in Gillette history — 400 ponds worth $80,000 to $90,000. Gillette police received an anonymous tip from a resident who smelled the peculiar odor of the plant in the area of No. 360 Foothills Trailer Court. Detectives followed up the report with their noses and determined that the odor was indeed that of marijuana. Based on the information, a search warrant was obtained for the residence and about 9:30 p.m. Thursday night detectives and police executed the search. Two men and one woman were found at the scene and were released pending filing of charges. Police Chief Don Schneider said charges probably will be filed next week. Inside the trailer home, 400 pounds of marijuana was found and confiscated. During the search, police found about 100 pounds of marijuana drying on the floor in the living room. Also discovered were 48 one-pound bags packaged for sale, six paper sacks containing 40 pounds of marijuana in each sack, and one sack weighing about 30 pounds. A trash compactor was used to sack the bulk marijuana.
