From the Sept. 3, 1936 News Record:
Philo Eddy gave a 15-minute broadcast over station KWYO Sheridan last Saturday evening. He is a talented whistler and with Mrs. Eddy as his accompanist gave a program of selection and imitations. He also gave a special number at the Methodist church Sunday morning, whistling with the organ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.